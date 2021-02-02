BTS’s “Dynamite” Outfits Sell For $162,500 At Charity Auction

BTS’s ensembles from their “Dynamite” music video offered for $162,500 at a charity public sale!

The group donated the set of their pastel costumes from the hit music video to an public sale benefiting MusiCares, the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy, which organizes the annual Grammy Awards. Proceeds from the MusiCares Charity Aid Auction on January 31 might be used by MusiCares to “present help to music individuals devastated by COVID-19.” The non-governmental group has created a help system for individuals within the music business, offering well being and human providers for these in want.

The “Dynamite” outfits that have been donated to the nice trigger included the T-shirts, hats, sneakers, pants, and shirts that the group wore throughout the starting of the video and the dance sequence in direction of the tip. Beforehand, Julien’s Auctions “conservatively” estimated that the set would promote for at the least $20,000 to $40,000.

At the January 31 public sale, the outfits went underneath the hammer and have been purchased by Japanese artwork collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin for $162,500. The ensembles have been the top-selling objects on the occasion!

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn within the music video of the mega-hit track “Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to profit MusiCares in at this time’s Charity Aid Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

BTS beforehand donated a set of custom-made microphones used and signed by the members to the Grammy Week 2020 charity public sale, the place they offered for $83,200.

In the meantime, BTS’s “Dynamite” is within the operating for a Grammy award this 12 months, because it has been nominated within the Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class. The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on March 14.

