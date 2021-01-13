BTS’s “Dynamite” Reclaims No. 1 On Billboard’s Global 200 Chart, Continues Success With 20th Week On Hot 100

BTS’s “Dynamite” spends its 20th week on Billboard’s Hot 100 whereas holding a Prime 40 spot, and it additionally reclaims No. 1 on the Global 200 chart!

The group’s smash hit single is No. 25 on the January 16-dated Hot 100 chart, which ranks songs from all genres primarily based on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

“Dynamite” spends a fourth week reigning on the Global 200 chart, which reveals the largest hits primarily based on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories world wide. It does so with 55.6 million streams and 18,000 offered worldwide within the monitoring week of January 1 to 7. It now ties Mariah Carey’s “All I Need for Christmas Is You” for the longest time at No. 1 on the chart.

In the meantime, it holds No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, comprising knowledge from territories exterior america. The music earned 48.3 million streams and 15,000 gross sales in the course of the week, and it extends its document of longest time on the high to eight complete frames.

That is the fourth non-consecutive week that “Dynamite” has reigned on each lists concurrently, incomes the observe the document of longest time on the high for any music because the charts have been launched in September 2020.

“Dynamite” can also be No. 3 on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart and No. 31 on the Radio Songs chart. BTS is No. 11 on the Artist 100 this week.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)

