BTS’s “Dynamite” Reclaims No. 1 On Billboard’s Global Charts; BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” Is No. 5 On Global Excl. U.S. Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” rises again to the highest of Billboard’s world charts, whereas BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” stays within the High 5 outdoors of the US!

Billboard lately launched two new weekly charts that rank the preferred tracks globally, primarily based on gross sales and streaming information from greater than 200 territories. The Billboard Global 200 chart contains information from all around the globe, whereas the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart options information from territories excluding the US.

On October 19 native time, Billboard introduced the highest 5 rankings for the charts dated October 24. BTS’s “Dynamite” rises again as much as the highest to seize No. 1 on each charts!

On the Global 200, “Dynamite” shoots from No. 3 final week to No. 1, with 73.8 million streams (down 9 % from the earlier week) and 20,000 downloads bought (down 21 %) globally within the week ending October 15. That is the music’s second complete week on the prime.

The Global 200 prime 5 is as follows:

1. BTS’s “Dynamite”(*5*)2. 24kGoldn’s “Temper”(*5*)3. Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion(*5*)4. Web Cash and Gunna’s “Lemonade” that includes Don Toliver and NAV(*5*)5. Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”

“Dynamite” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart too, after spending final week at No. 2. That is the observe’s fourth week general on the prime, with 62.3 million streams (down 9 %) and 12,000 world downloads bought (down 16 %) in territories outdoors the US within the week ending October 15.

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” additionally is available in at No. 5 this week after debuting at No. 1 final week.

The Global Excl. U.S. prime 5 is as follows:

1. BTS’s “Dynamite”(*5*)2. 24kGoldn’s “Temper”(*5*)3. Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love”(*5*)4. Maluma’s “Hawái”(*5*)5. BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women”

Billboard’s charts for this week can be up to date on its web site on October 20.

Congratulations to BTS and BLACKPINK!

