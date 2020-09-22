BTS’s “Dynamite” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 3

The highest three songs remained the identical as final week’s chart! BTS’ “Dynamite” is our No. 1 track for the second consecutive week. This track has amassed 13 music present wins in Korea and can be a significant hit internationally. Congratulations once more to BTS!
ITZY’s “Not Shy” and BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez preserve second and third place, respectively, on our chart this week.
There may be one new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is “Legal” from SHINEE’s Taemin. The title track from his studio album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1,” “Legal” is a synthwave monitor that expresses attraction in the direction of somebody as Stockholm syndrome.
Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 3
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|숲의 아이 (Bon voyage)
|YooA
|12 (+2)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|13 (-2)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|14 (-4)
|Summer season Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|15 (-2)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|16 (-1)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|17 (+3)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|18 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|19 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|20 (+5)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|21 (+1)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|22 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|23 (–)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|24 (–)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|25 (-13)
|파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps)
|DAY6 (Even of Day)
|26 (-8)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|27 (-1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|28 (-1)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|29 (-13)
|Obliviate
|Lovelyz
|30 (+1)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person)
|Pleasure
|31 (-1)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|32 (-4)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|33 (-4)
|아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)
|BOL4
|34 (new)
|밤새 (All Evening Lengthy)
|Automobile, the backyard
|35 (-1)
|호랑이 (Tiger Inside)
|SuperM
|36 (+3)
|Open Thoughts
|Wonho
|37 (-2)
|B.A.D
|Tremendous Junior-D&E
|38 (-5)
|HELICOPTER
|CLC
|39 (-3)
|INCEPTION
|ATEEZ
|40 (new)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|41 (–)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|42 (-5)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|43 (-1)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|44 (–)
|Flame
|CRAVITY
|45 (+3)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|46 (-3)
|BOY
|TREASURE
|47 (new)
|Chook
|Namjoo
|48 (+1)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|49 (new)
|HE (Don’t wanna be alone)
|Jang Woo Hyuk
|50 (-18)
|Monster
|Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
