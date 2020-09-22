General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 3

September 22, 2020
The highest three songs remained the identical as final week’s chart! BTS’ “Dynamite” is our No. 1 track for the second consecutive week. This track has amassed 13 music present wins in Korea and can be a significant hit internationally. Congratulations once more to BTS!

ITZY’s “Not Shy” and BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez preserve second and third place, respectively, on our chart this week.

There may be one new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is “Legal” from SHINEE’s Taemin. The title track from his studio album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1,” “Legal” is a synthwave monitor that expresses attraction in the direction of somebody as Stockholm syndrome.

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 3

(*3*)

Rank Tune Artist/Band
11 (new) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA
12 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
13 (-2) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
14 (-4) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
15 (-2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
16 (-1) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
17 (+3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
18 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN
19 (–) METEOR CHANGMO
20 (+5) Into the I-LAND IU
21 (+1) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
22 (-1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do
23 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU
24 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
25 (-13) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day)
26 (-8) MORE & MORE TWICE
27 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
28 (-1) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha
29 (-13) Obliviate Lovelyz
30 (+1) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person) Pleasure
31 (-1) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
32 (-4) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
33 (-4) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4
34 (new) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard
35 (-1) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM
36 (+3) Open Thoughts Wonho
37 (-2) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E
38 (-5) HELICOPTER CLC
39 (-3) INCEPTION ATEEZ
40 (new) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
41 (–) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
42 (-5) HIP MAMAMOO
43 (-1) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
44 (–) Flame CRAVITY
45 (+3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
46 (-3) BOY TREASURE
47 (new) Chook Namjoo
48 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae
49 (new) HE (Don’t wanna be alone) Jang Woo Hyuk
50 (-18) Monster Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

