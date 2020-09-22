BTS’s “Dynamite” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 3

The highest three songs remained the identical as final week’s chart! BTS’ “Dynamite” is our No. 1 track for the second consecutive week. This track has amassed 13 music present wins in Korea and can be a significant hit internationally. Congratulations once more to BTS!

ITZY’s “Not Shy” and BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez preserve second and third place, respectively, on our chart this week.

There may be one new track within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is “Legal” from SHINEE’s Taemin. The title track from his studio album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 1,” “Legal” is a synthwave monitor that expresses attraction in the direction of somebody as Stockholm syndrome.

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 3 Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (new) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA 12 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 13 (-2) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 14 (-4) Summer season Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 15 (-2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 16 (-1) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 17 (+3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 18 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 19 (–) METEOR CHANGMO 20 (+5) Into the I-LAND IU 21 (+1) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 22 (-1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 23 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 24 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 25 (-13) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day) 26 (-8) MORE & MORE TWICE 27 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 28 (-1) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 29 (-13) Obliviate Lovelyz 30 (+1) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a superb particular person) Pleasure 31 (-1) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 32 (-4) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 33 (-4) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4 34 (new) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automobile, the backyard 35 (-1) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM 36 (+3) Open Thoughts Wonho 37 (-2) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E 38 (-5) HELICOPTER CLC 39 (-3) INCEPTION ATEEZ 40 (new) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 41 (–) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 42 (-5) HIP MAMAMOO 43 (-1) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 44 (–) Flame CRAVITY 45 (+3) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 46 (-3) BOY TREASURE 47 (new) Chook Namjoo 48 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 49 (new) HE (Don’t wanna be alone) Jang Woo Hyuk (*3*) 50 (-18) Monster Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%