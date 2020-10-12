BTS’s “Dynamite” Remains On Prime; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 2

BTS’ “Dynamite” is the No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week and likewise data an ideal rating for the third week in a row. The track has gathered 18 music present wins to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!
Hwasa’s “Maria” strikes again up two spots to No. 2. Holding regular at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez.
The one track that newly entered the highest 10 is Chungha and Danish singer Christopher’s “Dangerous Boy,” which strikes up 23 spots to No. 10. It is a medium tempo pop track through which they sing a couple of relationship from two totally different views.
Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 2
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|12 (-1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|13 (+2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|14 (–)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|15 (+1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|16 (+1)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|17 (-4)
|숲의 아이 (Bon voyage)
|YooA
|18 (+2)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|19 (new)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|20 (-1)
|Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|21 (–)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|22 (-4)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|23 (–)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|24 (-2)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|25 (new)
|너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Night time?)
|Jung Eun Ji
|26 (-14)
|The Stealer
|The Boyz
|27 (-3)
|축하해 (Blissful Birthday)
|OVAN
|28 (–)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|29 (+2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|30 (-3)
|Tight
|10cm
|31 (-6)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|32 (+2)
|내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me)
|Taeyeon
|33 (+5)
|밤새 (All Night time Lengthy)
|Automotive, the backyard
|34 (+2)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|35 (+2)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person)
|Pleasure
|36 (-7)
|사랑해 (I LOVE YOU)
|TREASURE
|37 (new)
|One (Monster & Infinity)
|SuperM
|38 (-12)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|39 (new)
|No Love
|Tremendous Junior-D&E
|40 (+8)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|41 (-11)
|LA DI DA
|EVERGLOW
|42 (–)
|Felony
|Taemin
|43 (+1)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|44 (-5)
|Mild
|UP10TION
|45 (–)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|46 (+1)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|47 (new)
|What If
|Kim Jae Hwan
|48 (+1)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|49 (-8)
|Dangerous Thought
|Moonbin & Sanha
|50 (-18)
|나의 시간은 (Each second)
|Baekhyun
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
