BTS’s “Dynamite” Remains On Prime; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 2

BTS’ “Dynamite” is the No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week and likewise data an ideal rating for the third week in a row. The track has gathered 18 music present wins to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Hwasa’s “Maria” strikes again up two spots to No. 2. Holding regular at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez.

The one track that newly entered the highest 10 is Chungha and Danish singer Christopher’s “Dangerous Boy,” which strikes up 23 spots to No. 10. It is a medium tempo pop track through which they sing a couple of relationship from two totally different views.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 2 Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 12 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 13 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 14 (–) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 15 (+1) METEOR CHANGMO 16 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 17 (-4) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA 18 (+2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 19 (new) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 20 (-1) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 21 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 22 (-4) Into the I-LAND IU 23 (–) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 24 (-2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 25 (new) 너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Night time?) Jung Eun Ji 26 (-14) The Stealer The Boyz 27 (-3) 축하해 (Blissful Birthday) OVAN 28 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 29 (+2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 30 (-3) Tight 10cm 31 (-6) MORE & MORE TWICE 32 (+2) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon 33 (+5) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard 34 (+2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 35 (+2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person) Pleasure 36 (-7) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE 37 (new) One (Monster & Infinity) SuperM 38 (-12) Again Door Stray Children 39 (new) No Love Tremendous Junior-D&E 40 (+8) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 41 (-11) LA DI DA EVERGLOW 42 (–) Felony Taemin 43 (+1) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 44 (-5) Mild UP10TION 45 (–) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 46 (+1) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 47 (new) What If Kim Jae Hwan 48 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 49 (-8) Dangerous Thought Moonbin & Sanha 50 (-18) 나의 시간은 (Each second) Baekhyun

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%