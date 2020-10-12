General News

BTS's "Dynamite" Remains On Prime; Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2020, October Week 2

October 12, 2020
BTS’ “Dynamite” is the No. 1 track for the fifth consecutive week and likewise data an ideal rating for the third week in a row. The track has gathered 18 music present wins to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Hwasa’s “Maria” strikes again up two spots to No. 2. Holding regular at No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez.

The one track that newly entered the highest 10 is Chungha and Danish singer Christopher’s “Dangerous Boy,” which strikes up 23 spots to No. 10. It is a medium tempo pop track through which they sing a couple of relationship from two totally different views.

Singles Music Chart – October 2020, Week 2

Rank Track Artist/Band
11 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
12 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
13 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
14 (–) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
15 (+1) METEOR CHANGMO
16 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU
17 (-4) 숲의 아이 (Bon voyage) YooA
18 (+2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
19 (new) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
20 (-1) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
21 (–) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
22 (-4) Into the I-LAND IU
23 (–) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
24 (-2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
25 (new) 너의 밤은 어때 (How’s Your Night time?) Jung Eun Ji
26 (-14) The Stealer The Boyz
27 (-3) 축하해 (Blissful Birthday) OVAN
28 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
29 (+2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
30 (-3) Tight 10cm
31 (-6) MORE & MORE TWICE
32 (+2) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon
33 (+5) 밤새 (All Night time Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard
34 (+2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
35 (+2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person) Pleasure
36 (-7) 사랑해 (I LOVE YOU) TREASURE
37 (new) One (Monster & Infinity) SuperM
38 (-12) Again Door Stray Children
39 (new) No Love Tremendous Junior-D&E
40 (+8) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
41 (-11) LA DI DA EVERGLOW
42 (–) Felony Taemin
43 (+1) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
44 (-5) Mild UP10TION
45 (–) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
46 (+1) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
47 (new) What If Kim Jae Hwan
48 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae
49 (-8) Dangerous Thought Moonbin & Sanha
50 (-18) 나의 시간은 (Each second) Baekhyun

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

(*2*)

