BTS’s “Dynamite” Rises On Billboard’s Hot 100 As It Extends Their Record For Korean Groups

BTS continues their success on Billboard’s charts with “Dynamite”!

On the Hot 100 chart for the week ending March 13, “Dynamite” rises to No. 43 from No. 50 final week. That is the music’s twenty eighth week on the chart, and it continues to increase its personal document for probably the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 of any music by an all-Korean group. The document for the longest time on the chart for any all-Korean artist’s music is 31 weeks, achieved by PSY’s “Gangnam Fashion.”

“Dynamite” stays No. 8 on the World 200 chart and holds the No. 4 place on the World Excl. U.S. chart. The 2 charts record songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories, with the World 200 together with knowledge from world wide and the World Excl. U.S. chart comprising knowledge from territories excluding the USA.

The music continues to reign on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart at No. 1, whereas BTS is No. 5 on the Artist 100 this week.

Congratulations to BTS!