BTS’s “Dynamite” Rises On Billboard’s Hot 100 In Its 25th Week On Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” rises three ranks this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart!

On the Hot 100 chart dated February 20, “Dynamite” rises from No. 46 final week to seize the No. 43 spot. The chart ranks songs from all genres based mostly on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge. In its 25th week on the rating, “Dynamite” continues to increase its file for many weeks on the Hot 100 for a observe by an all-Korean group.

The observe is No. 5 on the World 200 this week, and it’s No. 4 on the World Excl. U.S. chart. The rankings listing songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories, with the World 200 together with knowledge from around the globe and the World Excl. U.S. chart comprising knowledge from territories excluding the USA.

“Dynamite” is No. 3 on the Digital Track Gross sales chart for the week, and BTS rises to No. 11 on the Artist 100 chart from No. 17 final week.

Congratulations to BTS!