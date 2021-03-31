BTS’s “Dynamite” Rises On Billboard’s Hot 100 In Record-Breaking 31st Week On Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” continues to go robust on the Billboard charts!

After reentering the High 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 (its weekly rating of the most well-liked songs in the USA throughout all genres) final week, “Dynamite” loved one other rise within the newest rankings. For the week ending on April 3, “Dynamite” climbed again as much as No. 26 on Billboard’s Hot 100, efficiently persevering with its upward development. Moreover, in line with Billboard knowledge, “Dynamite” was the music with the largest gross sales acquire on the Hot 100 this week.

Now in its 31st week on the chart, the smash hit continues to increase its personal file for the longest-charting music on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group.

“Dynamite” additionally remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Music Gross sales chart this week, marking its seventeenth non-consecutive week on the high. The music charted at No. 12 on the International 200 and No. 5 on the International Excl. U.S., which rank songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories.

In the meantime, BTS’s newest album “BE” rose to No. 36 on Billboard’s High 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the most well-liked albums in the USA, whereas “Map of the Soul: 7” stayed robust at No. 110.

Lastly, BTS continued to rank excessive on Billboard’s Artist 100, the place they claimed No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to BTS!