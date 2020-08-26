BTS’s “Dynamite” Rises To Top Of All Major Domestic Music Charts

BTS has as soon as once more confirmed their energy on charts with their newest launch!

The group’s English-language single “Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The music shortly rose on realtime music charts, and on August 26 at four p.m. KST, it additionally positioned No. 1 on Melon’s 24Hits chart for the primary time. Applied in July, Melon’s 24Hits chart is calculated primarily based on collected streaming (40 %) and downloads (60 %) from the previous 24 hours.

“Dynamite” has now reached No. 1 on the primary charts of the key music websites Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs.

Congratulations to BTS!