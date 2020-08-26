General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Rises To Top Of All Major Domestic Music Charts

August 26, 2020
BTS has as soon as once more confirmed their energy on charts with their newest launch!

The group’s English-language single “Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The music shortly rose on realtime music charts, and on August 26 at four p.m. KST, it additionally positioned No. 1 on Melon’s 24Hits chart for the primary time. Applied in July, Melon’s 24Hits chart is calculated primarily based on collected streaming (40 %) and downloads (60 %) from the previous 24 hours.

“Dynamite” has now reached No. 1 on the primary charts of the key music websites Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs.

Congratulations to BTS!

