General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Rules Billboard’s Global 200 Charts At No. 1 + Spends 9th Week In Top 10 Of Hot 100

October 27, 2020
2 Min Read

BTS’s success with “Dynamite” continues on Billboard’s charts for the week ending in October 31!

Billboard has introduced that the track spends a ninth week on the Hot 100 chart this week, now taking the No. 7 spot.

The monitor scores a ninth week on the high of the Digital Tune Gross sales chart (25,000 gross sales within the week ending October 22, down 43 p.c).

In the meantime, “Dynamite” spends a 3rd whole week at No. 1 on the Global 200 chart. The Global 200 ranks the preferred tracks internationally, based mostly on gross sales and streaming knowledge compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge from greater than 200 territories.

It takes the highest spot with 74.8 million streams (up 1 p.c from final week) and 24,000 downloads bought (up 20 p.c) globally through the week ending October 22.

The track can also be No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which options knowledge from territories excluding the US. That is its fifth total week on the high, and it achieved this week’s rating with 63.5 million streams (up 2 p.c) and 15,000 downloads bought (up 25 p.c).

Billboard’s charts for this week will probably be up to date on its web site on October 27.

Congratulations to BTS!

(*1*)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.