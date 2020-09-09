BTS’s “Dynamite” Scores Historic 2nd Week At No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS has achieved one other wonderful feat as their single “Dynamite” spends a second week as the largest tune in america!

Final week, BTS grew to become the primary all-South Korean act to prime Billboard’s Hot 100 when their new English-language single “Dynamite” grabbed No. 1. The chart ranks the preferred songs in america throughout all genres primarily based on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales information. The group shared their amazement, gratitude, and happiness over the unimaginable achievement.

On September 8, Billboard introduced that “Dynamite” continues to prime the Hot 100 this week! This extends their file by making them the one all-South Korean act to prime the chart for 2 weeks.

In accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Information, “Dynamite” earned 17.5 million U.S. streams and 182,000 downloads bought within the week ending September 3. The tune additionally garnered 16 million radio airplay viewers impressions through the week ending September 6, which is up 38 p.c from 11.6 million the week earlier than.

Billboard has shared that “Dynamite” is one in every of solely 43 songs to have ever debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and now it’s the 20th of these tracks to stay on prime of the chart for a second week.

“Dynamite” can also be nonetheless at No. 1 on the Digital Music Gross sales chart, and it rises from No. 20 to No. 18 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart—a brand new profession greatest for BTS. It’s at No. 9 on the Streaming Songs chart, down from No. Three final week. “Dynamite” additionally turns into BTS’s first monitor to land a spot on the Grownup Pop Songs airplay chart, taking No. 29.

Billboard’s web site will replace its charts for this week (dated September 12) on September 9.

Congratulations to BTS!

