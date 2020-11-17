BTS’s “Dynamite” Sets New Record On Billboard’s Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart, Spends 12th (*20*) In Top 20 Of Hot 100

BTS retains making historical past on Billboard’s charts with “Dynamite“!

“Dynamite” is No. 17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the week of November 21, spending its 12th week within the Top 20. BTS has now prolonged their file for the longest-running track on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group, which they broke final week.

The Hot 100 ranks the preferred songs in the USA throughout all genres, and “Dynamite” has even landed three non-consecutive weeks in No. 1 throughout its keep on the chart.

In the meantime, the observe rises to No. 7 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart, which measures whole weekly performs on roughly 160 mainstream high 40 radio stations. It is a new peak for all-South Korean acts! BTS hit No. 9 two weeks in the past and broke the No. 10 file for all-South Korean acts set by PSY’s “Gangnam Model,” and “Dynamite” maintained that rating final week.

“Dynamite” is No. 15 on the Digital Music Gross sales chart, No. 5 on the World 200 chart, and No. 4 on the World Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS rises to No. 3 on the Artist 100 and stays at No. 1 on the Social 50, extending their file of most weeks on the high to 205 non-consecutive weeks.

With “Dynamite” nonetheless having nice success on the charts, BTS shall be releasing their new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” on November 20, that includes the title observe “Life Goes On.”

Congratulations to BTS!