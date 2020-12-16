BTS’s “Dynamite” Sets Record As It Rises To New Heights On Billboard’s Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart

BTS continues their success on Billboard’s charts with their hit monitor “Dynamite” and newest album “BE”!

“Dynamite” rises on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart for the week ending December 19, reaching a peak of No. 5 that units a brand new document for all-South Korean acts on the chart!

The rating measures complete weekly performs on roughly 160 mainstream Prime 40 radio stations, and again in November BTS first broke the No. 10 document set by PSY’s “Gangnam Type” in 2012. They’re now the primary all-South Korean act to seize a spot within the Prime 5.

On the Sizzling 100 for this week, “Dynamite” is No. 24 because it spends its sixteenth week on the chart. The title monitor “Life Goes On” from “BE” is No. 93 in its third week on the chart.

“Dynamite” additionally spends a second week at No. 10 on the Radio Songs chart, extending their document as the primary all-South Korean act to land a spot within the chart’s Prime 10.

“Life Goes On” holds the highest spot on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart for the third week, whereas “Dynamite” rises as much as No. 2.

“Dynamite” is No. 3 on the World Excl. U.S. chart whereas “Life Goes On” is No. 18. On the World 200 chart, “Dynamite” is No. 5 and “Life Goes On” is No. 41.

“BE” is No. 18 in its third week on the the Billboard 200 and holds No. 1 on the World Albums chart. It takes No. 7 on the Prime Album Gross sales chart.

BTS additionally stays at No. 1 on the Artist 100, of their fifteenth non-consecutive week on the prime. They proceed to reign on the Social 50 chart of their 209th non-consecutive week within the prime spot, extending their very own document for probably the most weeks at No. 1 of any artist.

Congratulations to BTS!