BTS’s “Dynamite” Soars (*10*) Billboard’s Hot 100, Becoming Longest-Running Song In Top 10 By Korean Act

BTS has damaged a report for all-Korean acts within the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100!

Billboard has now introduced that BTS’s “Dynamite” rises to No. 5 on the January 9-dated Hot 100 chart, which ranks songs from all genres primarily based on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

That is the thirteenth non-consecutive week that “Dynamite” has grabbed a Top 10 spot on the chart. The earlier report for many weeks within the Top 10 of the Hot 100 for a music by an all-Korean act was held by PSY’s 2012 observe “Gangnam Type” after 12 non-consecutive weeks.

The 13 weeks that “Dynamite” has spent within the Top 100 embody three weeks at No. 1 and 4 weeks at No. 2. The hit single has been on the general chart for a complete of 19 weeks up to now. The report for the longest time on the chart for an all-Korean act’s music is 31 weeks, achieved by “Gangnam Type.”

This week, “Dynamite” additionally scores a twelfth body at No. 1 on the Digital Song Gross sales chart after 45,000 gross sales throughout the monitoring week, up 183 %.

In the meantime, “Dynamite” rises to No. 1 on the International Excl. U.S. chart this week, with 50 million streams and 16,000 bought in territories outdoors the US throughout the week of December 25 to 31. The rating exhibits the most important hits primarily based on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories around the globe, excluding the US, and “Dynamite” takes the highest spot for a record-extending seventh complete week. (*10*) the International 200 chart (which incorporates worldwide knowledge), “Dynamite” additionally soars to No. 3 from No. 12 final week.

Billboard’s charts for the week might be up to date on its web site on January 5.

Congratulations to BTS!

