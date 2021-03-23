BTS’s “Dynamite” Soars Back To Top 40 Of Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS’s “Dynamite” rises to the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 as soon as once more!

On the rating for the week ending March 27, “Dynamite” rises to No. 34 from No. 43 final week. The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the US throughout all genres primarily based on streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

That is the music’s thirtieth week on the chart, and it continues to increase its personal report for probably the most weeks on the Hot 100 of any monitor by an all-Korean group. BTS is now one week away from tying PSY for the longest time on the chart for any all-Korean artist’s music—PSY’s 2012 monitor “Gangnam Type” beforehand spent 31 weeks on the Hot 100.

“Dynamite” additionally rises to No. 2 from No. 4 final week on the International Excl. U.S. chart, and it takes No. 6 on the International 200 after charting at No. 12 the earlier week. The 2 charts record songs primarily based on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories, with the International 200 together with knowledge from around the globe and the International Excl. U.S. chart comprising knowledge from territories excluding the US.

The monitor spends its sixteenth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Digital Track Gross sales chart. In the meantime, BTS rises to No. 3 from No. 4 final week on the Artist 100.

Congratulations to BTS!