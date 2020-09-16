BTS’s “Dynamite” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 2

BTS’ “Dynamite” strikes up 5 spots to develop into our new No. 1 track this week! “Dynamite” turns into the primary ever English-language track to high Soompi’s chart. It has taken house 10 music present wins and spent two weeks on high of Billboard’s Sizzling 100 chart. Congratulations to BTS!

Final week’s champion, ITZY’s “Not Shy” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week.

Just one track newly entered the highest 10 this week. After spending eight weeks on high of our chart with “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK is again with “Ice Cream,” debuting at No. Three this week. The summery dance pop track is a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 2 Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 12 (new) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day) 13 (+1) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 14 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 15 (-6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 16 (new) Obliviate Lovelyz 17 (+2) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 18 (-6) MORE & MORE TWICE 19 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 20 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 21 (-5) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 22 (+10) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 23 (-1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 24 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 25 (-12) Into the I-LAND IU 26 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 27 (-10) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 28 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 29 (-6) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4 30 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 31 (-3) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual) Pleasure 32 (-11) Monster Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi 33 (new) HELICOPTER CLC 34 (new) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM 35 (new) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E 36 (+4) INCEPTION ATEEZ 37 (-11) HIP MAMAMOO 38 (new) 도깨비 (Favourite Boys) A.C.E 39 (new) Open Thoughts Wonho 40 (+10) 듣고 싶던 말 (With out you) Huh Gak 41 (-12) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 42 (-3) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 43 (-8) BOY TREASURE 44 (-10) Flame CRAVITY 45 (-11) BOCA DreamCatcher 46 (new) 얼음과 불의 노래 (a sOng Of ice&fireplace) OnlyOneOf 47 (new) Stunning Scar (feat. Park Woo Jin) Lee Eun Sang 48 (-4) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 49 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 50 (-9) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH

