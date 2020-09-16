General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 2

September 16, 2020
BTS’ “Dynamite” strikes up 5 spots to develop into our new No. 1 track this week! “Dynamite” turns into the primary ever English-language track to high Soompi’s chart. It has taken house 10 music present wins and spent two weeks on high of Billboard’s Sizzling 100 chart. Congratulations to BTS!

Final week’s champion, ITZY’s “Not Shy” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week.

Just one track newly entered the highest 10 this week. After spending eight weeks on high of our chart with “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK is again with “Ice Cream,” debuting at No. Three this week. The summery dance pop track is a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

11 (-1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
12 (new) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day)
13 (+1) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
14 (-1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
15 (-6) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
16 (new) Obliviate Lovelyz
17 (+2) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN
18 (-6) MORE & MORE TWICE
19 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO
20 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
21 (-5) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
22 (+10) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
23 (-1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU
24 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
25 (-12) Into the I-LAND IU
26 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
27 (-10) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha
28 (-1) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
29 (-6) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4
30 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
31 (-3) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual) Pleasure
32 (-11) Monster Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
33 (new) HELICOPTER CLC
34 (new) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM
35 (new) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E
36 (+4) INCEPTION ATEEZ
37 (-11) HIP MAMAMOO
38 (new) 도깨비 (Favourite Boys) A.C.E
39 (new) Open Thoughts Wonho
40 (+10) 듣고 싶던 말 (With out you) Huh Gak
41 (-12) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
42 (-3) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
43 (-8) BOY TREASURE
44 (-10) Flame CRAVITY
45 (-11) BOCA DreamCatcher
46 (new) 얼음과 불의 노래 (a sOng Of ice&fireplace) OnlyOneOf
47 (new) Stunning Scar (feat. Park Woo Jin) Lee Eun Sang
48 (-4) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
49 (+1) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae
50 (-9) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

