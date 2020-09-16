BTS’s “Dynamite” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 2

BTS’ “Dynamite” strikes up 5 spots to develop into our new No. 1 track this week! “Dynamite” turns into the primary ever English-language track to high Soompi’s chart. It has taken house 10 music present wins and spent two weeks on high of Billboard’s Sizzling 100 chart. Congratulations to BTS!
Final week’s champion, ITZY’s “Not Shy” dropped one spot to No. 2 this week.
Just one track newly entered the highest 10 this week. After spending eight weeks on high of our chart with “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK is again with “Ice Cream,” debuting at No. Three this week. The summery dance pop track is a collaboration with Selena Gomez.
Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 2
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|12 (new)
|파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps)
|DAY6 (Even of Day)
|13 (+1)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|14 (-1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|15 (-6)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|16 (new)
|Obliviate
|Lovelyz
|17 (+2)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|18 (-6)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|19 (-1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|20 (–)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|21 (-5)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|22 (+10)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|23 (-1)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|24 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|25 (-12)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|26 (-2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|27 (-10)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|28 (-1)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|29 (-6)
|아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)
|BOL4
|30 (–)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|31 (-3)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual)
|Pleasure
|32 (-11)
|Monster
|Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
|33 (new)
|HELICOPTER
|CLC
|34 (new)
|호랑이 (Tiger Inside)
|SuperM
|35 (new)
|B.A.D
|Tremendous Junior-D&E
|36 (+4)
|INCEPTION
|ATEEZ
|37 (-11)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|38 (new)
|도깨비 (Favourite Boys)
|A.C.E
|39 (new)
|Open Thoughts
|Wonho
|40 (+10)
|듣고 싶던 말 (With out you)
|Huh Gak
|41 (-12)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|42 (-3)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|43 (-8)
|BOY
|TREASURE
|44 (-10)
|Flame
|CRAVITY
|45 (-11)
|BOCA
|DreamCatcher
|46 (new)
|얼음과 불의 노래 (a sOng Of ice&fireplace)
|OnlyOneOf
|47 (new)
|Stunning Scar (feat. Park Woo Jin)
|Lee Eun Sang
|48 (-4)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|49 (+1)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|50 (-9)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
