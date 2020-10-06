BTS’s “Dynamite” Takes No. 2 In 6th Week On Billboard’s Hot 100, Becomes Their 1st Top 40 Radio Songs Hit

Up to date October 6 KST:

In addition to its success on the Hot 100 chart, Radio Songs chart, and extra, it’s been introduced that BTS’s “Dynamite” stays at No. 1 on Billboard’s International Excl. U.S. chart and is No. 2 this week on the International 200.

The 2 new charts rank the most well-liked tracks globally, based mostly on gross sales and streaming knowledge from greater than 200 territories. The Billboard International 200 chart consists of knowledge from all world wide, whereas the Billboard International Excl. U.S. chart options knowledge from territories excluding the USA.

Final week, BTS topped each charts, and that is the third week in a row that “Dynamite” has scored No. 1 on the International Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS’s “Dynamite” continues its historic run on Billboard’s Hot 100 because it grabs No. 2 in its sixth week!

Billboard has introduced that “Dynamite” scored No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart dated October 10, after spending its third nonconsecutive week on the high final week. The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the USA throughout all genres based mostly on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

The #Hot100 high 10 (chart dated Oct. 10, 2020) pic.twitter.com/H8xDGfcVKg — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) (*2*)October 5, 2020

It continues to reign over the Digital Tune Gross sales chart with 86,000 downloads bought (down 44 p.c) in the course of the monitoring week that ended October 1. It takes No. 13 on Streaming Songs with 13.7 million streams (down 2 p.c) throughout that interval.

BTS has now landed their first Top 40 hit on the Radio Songs chart! “Dynamite” rises from No. 42 to No. 39 with 23.1 million radio airplay viewers impressions (up 11 p.c) within the week ending October 4.

Billboard’s charts for the week ending in October 10 will likely be up to date on its web site on October 6.

Congratulations to BTS!

