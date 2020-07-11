BTS’s “Face Your self” Becomes Their 1st Japanese Album And 6th Overall To Go Silver In The UK

BTS’s album “Face Your self” has grow to be their first Japanese launch to go silver in the UK!

On July 10, it was introduced that BTS’s April 2018 Japanese full album “Face Your self” has achieved silver BRIT certification.

BRIT Licensed awards are administered by the British Phonographic Trade, the commerce affiliation of the UK’s recorded music business. An album receives a silver award when it reaches 60,000 models in gross sales.