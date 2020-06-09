BTS’s Fans ARMY Match The Group’s $1 Million Donation To Black Lives Matter

After the information of BTS and Massive Hit Leisure’s $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter motion, their followers ARMY got here collectively to match the donation!

Many ARMYs had already been displaying their assist for the Black Lives Matter motion via fundraising — in response to the volunteer fan collective One In an ARMY, followers had donated roughly $50,000 via their cut up donations characteristic even earlier than the announcement. The cash is going to organizations that give each fast and long-term assist to the Black Lives Matter motion and black group.

When it was reported on June 6 that BTS and Massive Hit had made their million-dollar donation to the motion earlier within the week, it gave ARMY one other increase of encouragement to donate to the trigger. #MatchAMillion trended worldwide on Twitter, and on Sunday, June 7, One In an ARMY reported that followers had reached their $1 million purpose.

Identical to BTS, we have been capable of donate 1M {dollars} to assist fund: ?bailouts for these arrested for protesting police brutality

?black-led advocacy orgs combating in opposition to systemic injustice

?assist for the bodily and psychological well being of the black commmunity — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Challenge ? (@OneInAnARMY) June 8, 2020

“We’ve run large tasks earlier than, however the quantity of assist for this challenge is

overwhelming,” stated a One In an ARMY spokesperson in a press launch. “We really didn’t know whether or not the purpose can be reached. We’re so proud that ARMY have as soon as once more channeled their energy for good and are making an actual impression within the battle in opposition to anti-black racism.”

They went on to make clear that the Black Lives Matter fundraiser shall be given a everlasting web page on their web site. They stated, “Black Lives Matter isn’t one thing that has a time restrict. It’s a perception everybody wants to hold of their on a regular basis lives.”

You may donate to the trigger via One In an ARMY’s marketing campaign right here.