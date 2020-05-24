BTS’s “Faux Love” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 700 Million Views

The views for BTS’s “Faux Love” music video are hovering endlessly!

The music video for “Faux Love” has gathered over 700 million views on YouTube as of roughly 6:15 p.m. KST on Might 24. The music video was launched on Might 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, which means it took roughly two years and 5 days for “Faux Love” to hit the 700 million view mark.

Out of BTS’s music movies, “Faux Love” follows “Boy With Luv,” the quickest boy group MV to hit the milestone, in addition to “DNA,” the primary Korean boy group MV to take action. The one different artists who’ve reached the 700 million view milestone are BLACKPINK and PSY.

Watch the “Faux Love” music video under to rejoice!