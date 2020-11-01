BTS’s “Faux Love” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 800 Million Views

BTS has hit the 800 million mark with one other music video!

On November 1 at 1:19 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Faux Love” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to take action after “DNA” and “Boy With Luv.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “Faux Love” on Could 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the track two years, 5 months, and 13 days to hit 800 million views. BTS is at the moment the one Korean boy group ever to succeed in the milestone on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the highly effective music video for “Faux Love” once more beneath: