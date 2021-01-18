BTS’s “Faux Love” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 850 Million Views

BTS has reached the 850 million mark with one other music video!

Shortly after 9 p.m. KST on January 17, BTS’s music video for “Faux Love” surpassed 850 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to take action after “DNA” and “Boy With Luv.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “Faux Love” on Could 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the tune two years, seven months, and 30 days to hit the 850 million mark. BTS is at present the one Korean boy group ever to succeed in the milestone on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the extreme music video for “Faux Love” once more beneath: