BTS’s “Film Out” Becomes Their Fastest Japanese MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS’s latest music video has reached 100 million views in record time!

On April 29 at approximately 10:22 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for their Japanese single “Film Out” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s fastest Japanese music video ever to achieve the feat.

BTS first released “Film Out” on April 2 at midnight KST, meaning that it took the song just over 27 days and 22 hours to reach the milestone.

“Film Out” is also BTS’s 33rd full group music video to amass over 100 million views, following “Dope,” “Fire,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not Today,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Danger,” “I Need U,” “War of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Fake Love,” “IDOL,” “Just One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No More Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese version),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” “Stay Gold,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite” (B-side version), “Make It Right,” “Lights,” “Dynamite” (choreography version), and “I Need U” (original version).

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the music video for “Film Out” below: