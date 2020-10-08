BTS’s “Filter” Makes Them 1st Artist Ever To Achieve 23 No. 1s On Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS continues to make historical past on the Billboard charts!

Jimin’s beloved solo monitor “Filter”—a fan-favorite B-side from BTS’s newest album “Map of the Soul: 7“—hit No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending in October 10, making it the group’s twenty third track to prime the chart.

BTS is now formally the primary artist ever to prime Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with 23 totally different songs, breaking their very own file for essentially the most No. 1s achieved on the chart by any artist in historical past.

“Filter” can be BTS’s second solo monitor to succeed in No. 1 on the chart, following Jungkook‘s solo track “My Time”—one other B-side from “Map of the Soul: 7.”

BTS beforehand topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with their songs “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” “Not At present,” “DNA,” “MIC Drop,” “Don’t Depart Me,” “Pretend Love,” “IDOL,” “2! 3!“, “Boy With Luv,” “Dream Glow,” “A Model New Day,” “All Evening,” “Heartbeat,” “Lights,” “Make It Proper,” “Black Swan,” “ON,” “Keep Gold,” “Your Eyes Inform,” and “My Time.”

Congratulations to BTS!

