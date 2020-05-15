BTS’s “Fireplace” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 650 Million Views

BTS’s “Fireplace” MV has reached 650 million views on YouTube!

“Fireplace” got here out on Could 2, 2016 as a part of BTS’s compilation album “The Most Stunning Second in Life: Younger Ceaselessly.” On Could 16, the music video for the monitor hit 650 million views.

“Fireplace” is now BTS’s sixth MV to achieve the milestone, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop,” and “IDOL.” The one different Okay-pop acts with music movies which have surpassed 650 million views are PSY (with three MVs) and BLACKPINK (4 MVs).

Take pleasure in BTS’s “Fireplace” MV once more beneath!