General News

BTS’s “I NEED U” (Authentic Ver.) Becomes Their 32nd Full Group MV To Reach 100 Million Views

March 15, 2021
1 Min Read

BTS’s “I NEED U” (Authentic Ver.) MV has hit 100 million views!

On March 15 at roughly 6 p.m. KST, the “I NEED U” unique model MV surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on Might 11, 2015 at 12 a.m. KST, that means that the video took about 5 years, 10 months, and 4 days to obtain the milestone.

“I NEED U” (Authentic Ver.) MV is BTS’s 32nd full group music video to achieve 100 million views, after “Lights,” “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not In the present day,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Conflict of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” “Keep Gold,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite” b-side model, “Make It Proper,” and “Dynamite” (Choreography Ver.).

Congratulations, BTS!

Watch the music video once more beneath:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.