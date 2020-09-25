General News

BTS’s “IDOL” Becomes Their 4th MV To Reach 750 Million Views

September 25, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “IDOL” MV has hit 750 million views on YouTube!

“IDOL” got here out on August 24, 2018 because the title monitor to BTS’s third compilation album “Love Your self: Reply.” On September 25 KST, it reached 750 million views!

BTS now has 4 music movies which have reached the milestone, together with “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Faux Love,” and “IDOL.” The one different Korean artists with MVs which have racked up 750 million views are PSY and BLACKPINK.

Have a good time by watching “IDOL” once more beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment