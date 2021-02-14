General News

BTS’s “IDOL” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 850 Million Views

BTS has carried out it once more!

On February 15 at roughly 6:52 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Pretend Love” surpassed 850 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to take action after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” and “Dynamite.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “IDOL” on August 24, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the music simply over two years, 5 months, and 21 days to hit the 850 million mark. BTS is at present the one Korean boy group ever to succeed in the milestone on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the colourful music video for “IDOL” beneath:

