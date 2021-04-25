BTS’s “IDOL” Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 900 Million Views

BTS has just hit the 900 million mark for the third time this month!

On April 25 at approximately 5:59 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “IDOL” surpassed 900 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s sixth music video to do so after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” “Fake Love,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).”

BTS originally released the music video for “IDOL” on August 24, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over two years and eight months to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the colorful music video for “IDOL” again below: