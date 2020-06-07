BTS’s “IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)” MV Reaches 100 Million Views

BTS’s “IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

The music video for the model of BTS’s “IDOL” that options Nicki Minaj was unveiled on September 7, 2018. As of roughly 11 a.m. KST on June 7, the music video now has over 100 million views, that means it took roughly one 12 months and 9 months for the video to achieve the milestone.

“IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)” is a particular digital observe that isn’t included in any of BTS’s albums. The unique tune “IDOL” is the title observe of their repackaged album “Love Your self: Reply.”

As a bunch, BTS now has 20 Korean music movies, a “Kinetic Manifesto Movie,” and one Japanese music video with over 100 million views.

Watch the “IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)” MV under should you haven’t already (and even if in case you have)!

