BTS’s J-Hope And Becky G’s “Hen Noodle Soup” MV Hits 200 Million Views

BTS’s J-Hope‘s music video for “Hen Noodle Soup” (that includes Becky G) has surpassed 200 million views!

On October 5 at roughly 3:08 a.m. KST, J-Hope’s music video for his 2019 solo monitor “Hen Noodle Soup” hit the 200 million mark on YouTube, making it his first music video for a solo monitor to attain the feat.

J-Hope first dropped the music video for “Hen Noodle Soup” on September 27, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the music simply over one yr and 7 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to J-Hope!

