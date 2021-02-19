BTS’s J-Hope Celebrates Birthday By Making Heartwarming Donation

BTS’s J-Hope’s act of kindness warmed the hearts of many amidst the chilly season!

On February 18, the artist turned 27 and celebrated his birthday by donating 150 million received (roughly $135,400) to ChildFund Korea, a baby improvement group.

J-Hope said by ChildFund Korea, “I heard that the variety of weak households is rising considerably because of the extended COVID-19 state of affairs. I heard that assist for youngsters with disabilities is very pressing. I hope this donation will increase society’s curiosity in kids with disabilities.”

J-Hope’s donation will go in direction of helping kids with disabilities who’re dealing with monetary struggles. Will probably be used to finance baby care, tutorial assist, and facility upkeep for youngsters with visible or listening to impairments.

ChildFund Korea acknowledges people that donate quantities better than 100 million received (roughly $90,300) by instating them as members of the Inexperienced Noble Membership. J-Hope is the membership’s 146th member with 600 million received (roughly $541,700) in complete donations.

In 2018, J-Hope donated 150 million received to assist baby sufferers and assist promising college students to pursue their goals. In February 2019, the singer donated 100 million received to his alma mater to fund scholarships and one other 100 million received later in December to finance remedy for baby sufferers. In 2020, the artist entrusted 100 million received to help kids from low-income households struggling by COVID-19.

ChildFund Korea commented, “J-Hope’s common donations are elevating curiosity in kids from poor households.”

Due to his optimistic affect, members of BTS’s fandom, ARMY, have been inquiring repeatedly. In line with the group, 118 donations have been made in J-Hope’s identify up to now two years.

ChildFund Korea added, “We’ll do our greatest to assist kids from low-income households in accordance with the desires of all donors, together with J-Hope.”

Pleased birthday, J-Hope!

