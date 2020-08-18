BTS’s J-Hope Makes Generous Donation To Help Children In Need

BTS’s J-Hope has made one other considerate donation!

Not too long ago, J-Hope donated 100 million gained (roughly $84,350) to susceptible kids in want. J-Hope is a member of ChildFund Korea’s Inexperienced Noble Membership, which is comprised of people who’ve donated giant sums of cash. He shared, “I hope the donation is delivered nicely to susceptible kids who’ve been harmed by varied social points, particularly the youngsters who’re experiencing monetary difficulties on account of COVID-19.”

In 2018, J-Hope grew to become the 146th member of the Inexperienced Noble Membership and donated 150 million gained (roughly $129,580) to help kids in want and assist promising college students to pursue their desires. In February 2019, the singer donated 100 million gained to help low-income college students attending his alma mater and donated one other 100 million gained to help kids later that yr in December.

This yr, J-Hope’s donation will probably be delivered to the emergency residing help fund to assist susceptible kids who’re affected by monetary difficulties following COVID-19. With the extra points brought on by Korea’s heavy rains and flooding, the donation will present nice help to kids in varied troublesome residing conditions.

Moreover, SBS funE reported that J-Hope carried out this beneficiant motion with out informing anybody else. Not too long ago, BTS and Large Hit Leisure donated $1 million to Crew Nation, serving to live performance crew members who’ve been financially impacted because of the postponement of live shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. BTS’s followers ARMY have additionally contributed many significant donations to assist out with varied causes.

ChildFund Korea’s chairman Lee Je Hoon shared, “We categorical our deep gratitude to J-Hope of the world-famous group BTS for remembering kids in troublesome monetary conditions and making steady donations. ChildFund will observe his valuable intentions and do our greatest to help kids who need assistance.”

Supply (1)