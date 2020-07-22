BTS’s Japanese Album “Map Of The Soul: 7 -The Journey-” Debuts On Billboard 200

BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” has scored a spot on the Billboard 200!

The group’s fourth Japanese full album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” got here out on July 15. It contains 13 songs in complete, with Japanese variations of lots of their Korean tracks and two new unique Japanese songs: the title monitor “Keep Gold” and “Your Eyes Inform,” which was co-written by Jungkook.

Billboard has now launched its charts for the week ending on July 25. “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” grabs No. 115 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the preferred albums in the US throughout all genres.

The album is now the group’s 12th to debut on the chart, extending BTS’s report because the Korean artist with probably the most albums to enter the Billboard 200.

Their new monitor “Your Eyes Inform” can be at No. 1 on the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart—”Keep Gold” additionally topped the chart for the week of July 4, when it was launched forward of the album dropping.

In the meantime, BTS’s Korean albums “Map of the Soul: 7” and “Love Your self: Reply” stay on the Billboard 200 on this week’s chart. “Map of the Soul: 7” is in its 21st week on the chart and rises to No. 51, whereas “Love Your self: Reply” spends its 80th week on the chart and rises to No. 146.

BTS’s new album has additionally been making historical past in Japan, with “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” setting a brand new report for the very best first week gross sales on Oricon ever achieved by a male international artist.

Congratulations to BTS!