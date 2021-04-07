BTS’s Japanese Single “Movie Out” Tops Oricon’s Weekly Digital Singles Chart

BTS’s new Japanese music “Movie Out” is continuous to comb the charts!

On April 2 KST, BTS launched their new single “Movie Out,” which was co-composed by Jungkook and might be included of their upcoming Japanese compilation album “BTS, The Finest” (due out on June 16).

In response to Oricon on April 7, BTS’s “Movie Out” positioned No. 1 on the weekly digital singles chart for the week of March 29 to April 4. The brand new single dominated the weekly chart with a complete of 32,947 downloads throughout a complete of three days together with the day of its launch.

Though BTS has positioned No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly digital album chart and streaming chart, this marks the primary time the group has topped the weekly digital singles chart.

From the primary day of its launch till April 4, “Movie Out” maintained its No. 1 spot on Oricon’s every day digital singles chart for 4 consecutive days. The only not solely topped Oricon’s chart, but it surely additionally positioned No. 1 for consecutive days on main music streaming websites in Japan akin to Line Music, AWA, and mora.

As of 11 a.m. KST on April 6, the music positioned No. 1 on the iTunes Prime Songs charts in 99 areas over the world, and the music video for “Movie Out” achieved over 29 million views within the first 24 hours, breaking a file for the best variety of views in 24 hours amongst BTS’s authentic Japanese songs. As of 11 a.m. KST on April 7, the view depend for the music video has already surpassed 61 million views.

Congratulations to BTS!

