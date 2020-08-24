BTS’s Jimin Makes Heartwarming Donation For Education Development

It was belatedly revealed that Jimin made a beneficiant donation to the scholars of South Jeolla Province (often known as Jeonnam).

The Jeonnam Workplace of Education shared on August 24, “Jimin donated 100 million gained (roughly $84,076) to the Jeonnam Future Education Basis.”

On July 29, Jimin’s father delivered a donation to Jang Seok Woong, the chairman of the inspiration, on behalf of Jimin and requested him to make use of it for college kids in South Jeolla Province. Jang Seok Woong promised to make use of the donation to assist college students of their area.

The Jeonnam Workplace of Education will dedicate Jimin to the Jeonnam Education Corridor of Fame as a contributor to the event of schooling in Jeonnam.

Jimin has been making donations to his alma mater Busan Excessive Faculty of Arts and the Busan Metropolitan Workplace of Education, however that is the primary time he made a donation to South Jeolla Province.

