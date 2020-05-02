BTS’s Jimin Talks About The Group’s Upcoming Album Process As Music Project Manager

BTS’s Jimin has shared a brand new replace on the group’s upcoming album!

On Might 1 KST, Jimin was the subsequent BTS member to carry an off-the-cuff livestream on BTS’s official YouTube channel as a part of the group’s #StayConnected initiative. In previous livestreams, RM revealed that the group was engaged on an album and Suga shared that the members had determined who could be in control of what a part of the method.

In his livestream, Jimin stated, “Our album this time will probably be self-produced by us, so we picked PMs [project managers]. I grew to become the music challenge supervisor. Suga gave his opinion very strongly. He instructed me, ‘I need you to change into nearer to music by this’ and strongly beneficial [me for the role]. I used to be grateful for his opinion.”

He continued, “I don’t know but how precisely I’ll proceed, however I’m working exhausting so as to be of assist. As PM, what I can do now’s ask the members how they need to work, what story they need to inform, how many songs they need to do, what fashion of track, what the composition will probably be, which members will probably be appropriate for what, and talk this to the label.”

Jimin added that the members had met lately to debate all this and briefly confirmed followers a doc with all of the members’ opinions written down. He stated, “The members shared some extra opinions with me afterwards, so I’m going so as to add these and ship it by e-mail. Organizing the members’ phrases is extra enjoyable than you’d assume. There’s a way of pleasure in organizing the members’ opinions and speaking them [to the agency]. I’ll go ship this now.”

What are you hoping to see from BTS’s new album?

