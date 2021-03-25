BTS’s Jin Clarifies Why He Got Less Screen Time On “You Quiz On The Block” Than Other Members

BTS’s Jin has personally defined why elements of his “You Quiz on the Block” interview had been edited out.

On March 24, the tvN selection present aired its BTS particular, which featured in-depth interviews with all of the members of BTS. Following the printed, some followers observed that Jin had gotten much less display time than the opposite members, and a lot of them took to this system’s official web site to voice their complaints.

Nonetheless, shortly afterwards, Jin spoke as much as personally make clear why he’d gotten much less display time.

The idol defined on Weverse, “After I thought again on the issues I’d stated on ‘You Quiz [on the Block],’ I felt like I’d solely talked about miserable issues, so I requested them to edit it out… hehe.”

Since Jin’s clarification, a lot of the complaints posted by followers on this system’s web site have been deleted.

