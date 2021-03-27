BTS’s “Life Goes On” Becomes Their 15th MV To Hit 300 Million Views

BTS has hit the 300 million mark with their newest title monitor!

On March 27 at roughly 2:18 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Life Goes On” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their 15th music video to take action following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “Save Me,” “IDOL,” “Not At present,” “Boy With Luv,” “Boy In Luv,” “Spring Day,” “Dynamite,” and “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima).

BTS initially launched the music video for “Life Goes On” on November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. KST, that means that it took the tune simply over 4 months and 7 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the comforting music video for “Life Goes On” once more beneath: