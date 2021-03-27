General News

BTS’s “Life Goes On” Becomes Their 15th MV To Hit 300 Million Views

March 27, 2021
BTS has hit the 300 million mark with their newest title monitor!

On March 27 at roughly 2:18 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Life Goes On” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their 15th music video to take action following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “Save Me,” “IDOL,” “Not At present,” “Boy With Luv,” “Boy In Luv,” “Spring Day,” “Dynamite,” and “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima).

BTS initially launched the music video for “Life Goes On” on November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. KST, that means that it took the tune simply over 4 months and 7 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the comforting music video for “Life Goes On” once more beneath:

