BTS’s “Life Goes On” Becomes Their 19th MV To Reach 200 Million Views

“Life Goes On” has now reached 200 million views on YouTube!

The charming music video for the group’s title observe of the album “BE (Deluxe Version)” was launched on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST and hit 200 million views on December 19. Meaning it took the video roughly 29 days, 4 hours, and 44 minutes to realize this feat.

“Life Goes On” is now the 19th of BTS’s full group music movies to obtain the feat, following “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not At present,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy in Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Battle of Hormone,” “I Want U,” “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima,” “Dynamite,” “ON,” and “Black Swan.” J-Hope‘s music video for “Rooster Noodle Soup” (that includes Becky G) has additionally reached 200 million views.

Congratulations to BTS!

Rejoice by watching “Life Goes On” once more under!