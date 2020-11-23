BTS’s “Life Goes On” Becomes Their 27th Full Group MV To Reach 100 Million Views

BTS provides one other one to their record of music movies with over 100 million views!

On November 22 at roughly 5:45 p.m. KST, the music video for BTS’s newest observe “Life Goes On” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. “Life Goes On” is the title observe on BTS’s latest album “BE,” and the music and music video have been launched on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST. This implies the music video has hit the milestone in roughly two days, three hours, and 45 minutes.

“Life Goes On” is now BTS’s 27th full group music video to achieve 100 million views after “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not At this time,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Warfare of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” and “Keep Gold,” and “Dynamite.”

Watch the MV once more to rejoice!