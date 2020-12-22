BTS’s “Life Goes On” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 3

BTS’ “Life Goes On” repeats once more as our No. 1 music for the third consecutive week, nonetheless sustaining a powerful lead forward of its competitors. Congratulations once more to BTS!

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” holds on to the second spot. After spending seven weeks on high of our chart, this music has been at No. 2 for the previous three weeks.

Just one new music entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 3 is IZ*ONE’s “Panorama,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s fourth mini album “One-reeler / Act IV.” “Panorama” is a pop home style music with an exquisite association and an emotional melody. The lyrics specific hopes to without end cherish their particular recollections.

(*1*)Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 3 Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 12 (–) Black Mamba aespa 13 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 14 (+19) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 15 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 16 (-5) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 17 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 18 (-3) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI 19 (+1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 20 (+2) METEOR CHANGMO 21 (–) 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA) Jessi 22 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 23 (new) 어김없이 이 거리에 (Winter Once more) Jung Seung Hwan 24 (-5) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher 25 (-18) 음 (Mmmh) Kai 26 (+6) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 27 (-2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger 28 (+9) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim 29 (-12) LAST PIECE GOT7 30 (-3) MAGO GFRIEND 31 (+8) 한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you) Yang Yoseob 32 (-8) 90’s Love NCT U 33 (-4) Given-Taken ENHYPEN 34 (–) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 35 (new) Hate you Baek Yerin 36 (-6) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 37 (-2) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 38 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 39 (new) 0415 Baek Yerin 40 (-14) Higher BoA 41 (-10) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush 42 (+1) SO BAD STAYC 43 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 44 (-16) HAPPENING AKMU 45 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 46 (-10) 음 (MMM) TREASURE 47 (-3) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 48 (-8) Not Shy ITZY 49 (new) W.ALL GHOST9 (*3*) 50 (-4) 사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone) CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%