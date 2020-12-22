General News

BTS’s “Life Goes On” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 3

December 22, 2020
BTS’ “Life Goes On” repeats once more as our No. 1 music for the third consecutive week, nonetheless sustaining a powerful lead forward of its competitors. Congratulations once more to BTS!

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” holds on to the second spot. After spending seven weeks on high of our chart, this music has been at No. 2 for the previous three weeks.

Just one new music entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 3 is IZ*ONE’s “Panorama,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s fourth mini album “One-reeler / Act IV.” “Panorama” is a pop home style music with an exquisite association and an emotional melody. The lyrics specific hopes to without end cherish their particular recollections.

Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 3

Rank Tune Artist/Band
11 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
12 (–) Black Mamba aespa
13 (–) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
14 (+19) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
15 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
16 (-5) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
17 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
18 (-3) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI
19 (+1) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
20 (+2) METEOR CHANGMO
21 (–) 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA) Jessi
22 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
23 (new) 어김없이 이 거리에 (Winter Once more) Jung Seung Hwan
24 (-5) Unhealthy Boy Chungha, Christopher
25 (-18) 음 (Mmmh) Kai
26 (+6) 사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji
27 (-2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number) Baek Ji Younger
28 (+9) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim
29 (-12) LAST PIECE GOT7
30 (-3) MAGO GFRIEND
31 (+8) 한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you) Yang Yoseob
32 (-8) 90’s Love NCT U
33 (-4) Given-Taken ENHYPEN
34 (–) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
35 (new) Hate you Baek Yerin
36 (-6) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
37 (-2) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE
38 (–) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
39 (new) 0415 Baek Yerin
40 (-14) Higher BoA
41 (-10) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush
42 (+1) SO BAD STAYC
43 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
44 (-16) HAPPENING AKMU
45 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
46 (-10) 음 (MMM) TREASURE
47 (-3) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz
48 (-8) Not Shy ITZY
49 (new) W.ALL GHOST9
50 (-4) 사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone) CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

