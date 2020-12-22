BTS’s “Life Goes On” Guards No. 1 Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 3

BTS’ “Life Goes On” repeats once more as our No. 1 music for the third consecutive week, nonetheless sustaining a powerful lead forward of its competitors. Congratulations once more to BTS!
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” holds on to the second spot. After spending seven weeks on high of our chart, this music has been at No. 2 for the previous three weeks.
Just one new music entered the highest 10 this week. Debuting at No. 3 is IZ*ONE’s “Panorama,” the title observe from IZ*ONE’s fourth mini album “One-reeler / Act IV.” “Panorama” is a pop home style music with an exquisite association and an emotional melody. The lyrics specific hopes to without end cherish their particular recollections.
Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 3
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|12 (–)
|Black Mamba
|aespa
|13 (–)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|14 (+19)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|15 (+1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|16 (-5)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|17 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|18 (-3)
|가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening)
|JANNABI
|19 (+1)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|20 (+2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|21 (–)
|눈누난나 (NUNU NANA)
|Jessi
|22 (+1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|23 (new)
|어김없이 이 거리에 (Winter Once more)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|24 (-5)
|Unhealthy Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|25 (-18)
|음 (Mmmh)
|Kai
|26 (+6)
|사실 나는 (Truly..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho))
|GyeongseoYeji
|27 (-2)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you a large number)
|Baek Ji Younger
|28 (+9)
|너도 아는 (Hangover)
|Paul Kim
|29 (-12)
|LAST PIECE
|GOT7
|30 (-3)
|MAGO
|GFRIEND
|31 (+8)
|한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you)
|Yang Yoseob
|32 (-8)
|90’s Love
|NCT U
|33 (-4)
|Given-Taken
|ENHYPEN
|34 (–)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|35 (new)
|Hate you
|Baek Yerin
|36 (-6)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|37 (-2)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|38 (–)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|39 (new)
|0415
|Baek Yerin
|40 (-14)
|Higher
|BoA
|41 (-10)
|놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon))
|Crush
|42 (+1)
|SO BAD
|STAYC
|43 (-2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|44 (-16)
|HAPPENING
|AKMU
|45 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|46 (-10)
|음 (MMM)
|TREASURE
|47 (-3)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|48 (-8)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|49 (new)
|W.ALL
|GHOST9
|50 (-4)
|사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone)
|CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
