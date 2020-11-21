BTS’s “Life Goes On” MV Makes Impressive 24-Hour YouTube Debut

BTS’s “Life Goes On” had a giant debut on YouTube!

The group made a comeback on November 20 with the discharge of their album “BE,” and the music video for the title monitor “Life Goes On” was launched at 2 p.m. KST that day.

The video garnered an incredible variety of views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. As of November 21 at 2 p.m. KST, the “Life Goes On” MV confirmed in actual time that it reached 67.7 million views. The official quantity following affirmation by YouTube has not been introduced.

BTS’s “Dynamite” MV continues to carry the document for the best ever YouTube 24-hour debut, after reaching 101.1 million views within the first day, in accordance with official numbers.

Keep tuned for updates, and congratulations to BTS!