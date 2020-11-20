BTS’s “Life Goes On” MV Takes ARMY On An Emotional Journey: Check Out Some Of The Most Relatable Reaction Tweets

BTS’s poignant and comforting music video has deeply moved their followers ARMY!

On November 20, the group returned with their full album “BE” and title monitor “Life Goes On,” with the music video for the music directed by member Jungkook. Many followers have been touched by the message of the lyrics and video, as they replicate frequent emotions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and supply consolation and encouragement. Naturally, ARMY worldwide have been reacting to the MV on Twitter as a part of their comeback celebrations.

Check out some very relatable reactions to the MV under!

All of the significant scenes within the music video took followers on an emotional curler coaster experience.

Taehyung is trying on the stadium broke my coronary heart into items?#RememberLifeGoesOn#LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/i0OqGrdk6b — ᴮᴱ Luhmeh ⁷ ia (@EXPENSIVEMENBTS) November 20, 2020

“Folks mentioned the world has modified however fortunately between you and me nothing’s modified.” – Life Goes On?#LifeGoesOnWithBTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/uWZCVxaNhs — ᴮᴱlia⁷ ? stream life goes on (@amitheexplorer) November 20, 2020

NAMJOON CHECKING THE DUST SETTLING ON HIS BICYCLE BECAUSE HE HASN’T GONE OUT CYCLING IN DAYS.. THE DETAILS.. THEY’RE SAYING SO MUCH FROM THE MV LET ALONE THE LYRICS#LifeGoesOnWithBTS #LifeGoesOn @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZBkvhNMyzl — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 20, 2020

The scene of BTS performing in an empty venue with their gentle sticks (often known as ARMY bombs) behind them was heartbreaking for a lot of followers.

Nicely I held it collectively till about right here #LifeGoesOnWithBTS #LIFEGOESON @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uSvP2oyMn9 — Dānīᴮᴱ⁷ ||YK AU in Progress || BE 11/20 (@hyyhddaeng) November 20, 2020

each scene was in shade besides the stadium scene… as a result of with out military it doesn’t really feel full ? #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/DoKLr5mKCC — ᴮᴱ2seok’s hoe⁷ ₊✜ (@taequiero) November 20, 2020

tips on how to describe ache in two photos#LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/QXe43aNSjw — kingina⁷ (@gguksilog) November 20, 2020

To sum all of it up:

However the message of the video additionally introduced consolation, hope, and emotions of affection as effectively.

Thanks for reminding us this Yoongi, you’re proper regardless of the space and time, nothing will change between us #LifeGoesOnWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jYQfG7KG29 — ᴮᴱ gracie ⁷ ⟭⟬ BANGTAN LOCKDOWN (@dailyhoping) November 20, 2020

Residence begins with being with Bangtan endlessly #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/cyOehHHJxF — J ᴮᴱ ⁷ ? (@EverythingKoya) November 20, 2020

Life is value residing and going with these seven boys ?? #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/JcxsEtipDf — ‎ً ✜ trisha⁷ #LifeGoesOnWithBTS (@jungkooktracks) November 20, 2020

“life goes on” is so fantastically composed, their vocals mix collectively so effectively and all their tales align with each other so effectively ): im satisfied that life does go on and nothing will ever change between us#LifeGoesOnWithBTS #BETODAY pic.twitter.com/8EHTyrzWhm — christi ♡’s telepathy (@gguksfae) November 20, 2020

“what a reduction we’re 7. what a reduction that we’re collectively.” pic.twitter.com/pJvb8xzHtd — kass⁷ ? (@jeonbubbles) November 20, 2020

Nicely finished, Director Jungkook!

Jungkook directing from his GCF and now to their MV ? U did nice jk ?#LifeGoesOnWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SD0rjlznVQ — ᴮᴱrj (@kyokuu_) November 20, 2020

okay however let’s take a second to understand how lovely the whole lot about this mv was?!?!?!?!?! JUNGKOOK DID AN AMAZING JOB?!?!?! #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/biddT2ZPR3 — L⁷⛓ (@iinnerscenery) November 20, 2020

Director Jungkook made a MV that is so rattling excellent and stuffed with emotion, Thanks for the quantity of creativity that you just made for us??? pic.twitter.com/8hWDpWIDrL — Raneem (@raneem_r12) November 20, 2020

Everybody’s loving how every member sounds on the monitor.

taehyung has the perfect and prettiest voice ever his voice is such a treasure pic.twitter.com/HijcpKMK4O — ‏ً (@OurPrideV) November 20, 2020

yoongi’s verse and his ‘mmm.. mmm mmm’ thats it thats the tweet ? pic.twitter.com/cIuuxD3HJx — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) November 20, 2020

jimin’s voice is sort of a siren. his fairly adlibs on the finish ?#LifeGoesOnWithBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qukKDbKAF4 — ??? (@stussyjimin) November 20, 2020

Jungkook’s voice is simply so unimaginable pic.twitter.com/c3Mv2XUYJ7 — is on spotify and youtube (@hobisblackwife) November 20, 2020

The ? pizza half to the watering ?of his treasured bonsai? #NAMJOON move ?& lyrics ?is like going residence!☺? His voice wraps round your coronary heart ?and you’re feeling like all of 2020 negativity be prior to now.@BTS_twt #BTS_BE #LifeGoesON Joonie…. im residence?pic.twitter.com/HdvX8b5eSF — Lu_???? ?22*???s?????? ℙ?????a (@Lu_m0n) November 20, 2020

And a few favourite moments and humorous tweets are additionally cheering up anybody feeling a bit unhappy about 2020.

That is actually the very first thing that got here to my thoughts whereas watching this scene #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/v79Q2OfSBQ — ᴮᴱa⁷ is ✨drained✨ (@I_Luv_Yoo_3000) November 20, 2020

HE’S WATERING THE BONSAI NOOOO? pic.twitter.com/BUVIWOcUBQ — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) November 20, 2020

hold discovering humorous moments the extra I watch the mv lol Joon’s face when Seokjin dropped his pizza pic.twitter.com/T9VZxKOhme — ?⁷ ? (@JlNSONYEONDAN) November 20, 2020

Total, the MV is a lovely expertise!

IM CRYING THAT WAS THE BEST 3 MINUTES AND 51 SECONDS OF MY LIFE ??#LifeGoesOnWithBTS#BETODAY #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/jJcEdDz2b4 — ᴮᴱaly⁷⟭⟬ D-DAY (@ksjheartuee) November 20, 2020

What’s your favourite a part of “Life Goes On”?