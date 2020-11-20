General News

BTS’s “Life Goes On” MV Takes ARMY On An Emotional Journey: Check Out Some Of The Most Relatable Reaction Tweets

November 20, 2020
BTS’s poignant and comforting music video has deeply moved their followers ARMY!

On November 20, the group returned with their full album “BE” and title monitor “Life Goes On,” with the music video for the music directed by member Jungkook. Many followers have been touched by the message of the lyrics and video, as they replicate frequent emotions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and supply consolation and encouragement. Naturally, ARMY worldwide have been reacting to the MV on Twitter as a part of their comeback celebrations.

Check out some very relatable reactions to the MV under!

All of the significant scenes within the music video took followers on an emotional curler coaster experience.

The scene of BTS performing in an empty venue with their gentle sticks (often known as ARMY bombs) behind them was heartbreaking for a lot of followers.

To sum all of it up:

However the message of the video additionally introduced consolation, hope, and emotions of affection as effectively.

Nicely finished, Director Jungkook!

Everybody’s loving how every member sounds on the monitor.

And a few favourite moments and humorous tweets are additionally cheering up anybody feeling a bit unhappy about 2020.

Total, the MV is a lovely expertise!

What’s your favourite a part of “Life Goes On”?

