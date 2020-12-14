BTS’s “Life Goes On” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 2

BTS’s “Life Goes On” repeats as our No. 1 track for the second week in a row. This track has additionally gained six music reveals to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!

The highest three songs are the identical as final week, with BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” remaining at No. 2 and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” at No. 3.

There is just one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 “Mmmh,” the title observe from EXO’s Kai’s solo debut album. “Mmmh” is an R&B observe with an addicting melody, and the lyrics confidently painting the attraction felt with a primary encounter.

Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 2 (*2*) 1 (–) Life Goes On Chart Information



1 Earlier rank



3 Variety of week on chart



1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Lovesick Women Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME Chart Information 3 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (–) Dingga Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 7 Variety of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

5 (–) I Can’t Sleep Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+2) Shiny Star (2020) Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (new) Mmmh Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-2) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 7 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

9 (-2) Barely Tipsy Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 20 Variety of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Chart Information 9 Earlier rank 17 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (-1) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 12 (-1) Black Mamba aespa 13 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 14 (-1) 뻔한남자 (The Strange Man) Lee Seung Gi 15 (+1) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI 16 (+2) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae 17 (new) LAST PIECE GOT7 18 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 19 (+7) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher 20 (+3) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 21 (-7) 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA) Jessi 22 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO 23 (-3) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 24 (-7) 90’s Love NCT U 25 (-1) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 26 (new) Higher BoA 27 (-5) MAGO GFRIEND 28 (-16) HAPPENING AKMU 29 (new) Given-Taken ENHYPEN 30 (-2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 31 (-6) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush 32 (-3) 사실 나는 (Really..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji 33 (new) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 34 (-4) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 35 (-4) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE 36 (+8) 음 (MMM) TREASURE 37 (-10) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim 38 (-4) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 39 (new) 한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you) Yang Yoseob 40 (-3) Not Shy ITZY 41 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 42 (+1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 43 (-8) SO BAD STAYC 44 (+1) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz 45 (-3) 이데아 (IDEA) Taemin 46 (+2) 사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone) CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic 47 (-14) 도망가 (Run away) Mino 48 (+1) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch 49 (+1) BUMP BUMP WOODZ 50 (new) 하나두 (In no way (feat. Zion.T)) Yumdda

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%