BTS’s “Life Goes On” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 2

BTS’s “Life Goes On” repeats as our No. 1 track for the second week in a row. This track has additionally gained six music reveals to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!
The highest three songs are the identical as final week, with BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” remaining at No. 2 and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” at No. 3.
There is just one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 “Mmmh,” the title observe from EXO’s Kai’s solo debut album. “Mmmh” is an R&B observe with an addicting melody, and the lyrics confidently painting the attraction felt with a primary encounter.
Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 2
- (*2*)
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) Lovesick Women
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 9 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Dingga
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 7 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
5 (–) I Can’t Sleep
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 6 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (+2) Shiny Star (2020)
- Chart Information
- 8 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) Mmmh
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-2) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 7 Variety of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
9 (-2) Barely Tipsy
- Chart Information
- 7 Earlier rank
- 20 Variety of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
- Chart Information
- 9 Earlier rank
- 17 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|12 (-1)
|Black Mamba
|aespa
|13 (+2)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|14 (-1)
|뻔한남자 (The Strange Man)
|Lee Seung Gi
|15 (+1)
|가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening)
|JANNABI
|16 (+2)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|17 (new)
|LAST PIECE
|GOT7
|18 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|19 (+7)
|Dangerous Boy
|Chungha, Christopher
|20 (+3)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|21 (-7)
|눈누난나 (NUNU NANA)
|Jessi
|22 (-1)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|23 (-3)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|24 (-7)
|90’s Love
|NCT U
|25 (-1)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|26 (new)
|Higher
|BoA
|27 (-5)
|MAGO
|GFRIEND
|28 (-16)
|HAPPENING
|AKMU
|29 (new)
|Given-Taken
|ENHYPEN
|30 (-2)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|31 (-6)
|놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon))
|Crush
|32 (-3)
|사실 나는 (Really..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho))
|GyeongseoYeji
|33 (new)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|34 (-4)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|35 (-4)
|덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi)
|(G)I-DLE
|36 (+8)
|음 (MMM)
|TREASURE
|37 (-10)
|너도 아는 (Hangover)
|Paul Kim
|38 (-4)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|39 (new)
|한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you)
|Yang Yoseob
|40 (-3)
|Not Shy
|ITZY
|41 (-1)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|42 (+1)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|43 (-8)
|SO BAD
|STAYC
|44 (+1)
|사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t)
|Monday Kiz
|45 (-3)
|이데아 (IDEA)
|Taemin
|46 (+2)
|사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone)
|CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic
|47 (-14)
|도망가 (Run away)
|Mino
|48 (+1)
|밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight)
|Heize, Punch
|49 (+1)
|BUMP BUMP
|WOODZ
|50 (new)
|하나두 (In no way (feat. Zion.T))
|Yumdda
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
