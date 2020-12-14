General News

BTS’s “Life Goes On” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, December Week 2

December 14, 2020
BTS’s “Life Goes On” repeats as our No. 1 track for the second week in a row. This track has additionally gained six music reveals to this point. Congratulations once more to BTS!

The highest three songs are the identical as final week, with BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” remaining at No. 2 and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” at No. 3.

There is just one new track within the high 10 this week. Debuting at No. 7 “Mmmh,” the title observe from EXO’s Kai’s solo debut album. “Mmmh” is an R&B observe with an addicting melody, and the lyrics confidently painting the attraction felt with a primary encounter.

Singles Music Chart – December 2020, Week 2

    1 (–) Life Goes On

    • Chart Information
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (–) Lovesick Women

    • Chart Information
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 9 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME

    • Chart Information
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (–) Dingga

    • Chart Information
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 7 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 3 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (–) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Information
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (+2) Shiny Star (2020)

    • Chart Information
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (new) Mmmh

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 1 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 7 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (-2) Love shouldn’t be harsh on you

    • Chart Information
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 7 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-2) Barely Tipsy

    • Chart Information
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 20 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 7 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-1) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

    • Chart Information
    • 9 Earlier rank

       

    • 17 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

Rank Track Artist/Band
11 (-1) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
12 (-1) Black Mamba aespa
13 (+2) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
14 (-1) 뻔한남자 (The Strange Man) Lee Seung Gi
15 (+1) 가을밤에 든 생각 (A thought on an autumn evening) JANNABI
16 (+2) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae
17 (new) LAST PIECE GOT7
18 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
19 (+7) Dangerous Boy Chungha, Christopher
20 (+3) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
21 (-7) 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA) Jessi
22 (-1) METEOR CHANGMO
23 (-3) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
24 (-7) 90’s Love NCT U
25 (-1) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
26 (new) Higher BoA
27 (-5) MAGO GFRIEND
28 (-16) HAPPENING AKMU
29 (new) Given-Taken ENHYPEN
30 (-2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
31 (-6) 놓아줘 (Let Me Go (with Taeyeon)) Crush
32 (-3) 사실 나는 (Really..I miss you (feat. Jeon Gunho)) GyeongseoYeji
33 (new) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
34 (-4) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
35 (-4) 덤디덤디 (DUMDi DUMDi) (G)I-DLE
36 (+8) 음 (MMM) TREASURE
37 (-10) 너도 아는 (Hangover) Paul Kim
38 (-4) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
39 (new) 한 번에 알아본 사랑 (Solely you) Yang Yoseob
40 (-3) Not Shy ITZY
41 (-1) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
42 (+1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do
43 (-8) SO BAD STAYC
44 (+1) 사랑 못해, 남들 쉽게 다 하는 거 (Others love simply, however I can’t) Monday Kiz
45 (-3) 이데아 (IDEA) Taemin
46 (+2) 사라진 모든 것들에게 (For the Gone) CODE KUNST, Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic
47 (-14) 도망가 (Run away) Mino
48 (+1) 밤하늘의 저 별처럼 (Midnight) Heize, Punch
49 (+1) BUMP BUMP WOODZ
50 (new) 하나두 (In no way (feat. Zion.T)) Yumdda

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

