BTS’s “Life Goes On” Scores Historic No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS makes historical past once more as “Life Goes On” enters Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No. 1!

Billboard has now introduced that “Life Goes On” takes the highest spot on the chart for the week dated December 5. The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the US throughout all genres based mostly on streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales information.

That is BTS’s third No. 1 on the chart, following “Dynamite” and their “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” remix collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo — which all topped the chart throughout the previous three months.

BTS has now achieved the quickest accumulation of three Hot 100 No. 1s in over 42 years, because the Bee Gees did so in two months and three weeks with songs from the “Saturday Night time Fever” soundtrack starting in December 1977.

On high of that, BTS is the quickest act since The Beatles to land their first three No. 1s. The Beatles scored three Hot 100 high songs in two months and three days again in 1964.

“Life Goes On” has turn into the primary monitor sung predominantly in Korean to make it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 within the chart’s 62-year historical past. It’s additionally the primary monitor sung in a non-English language to debut on the summit, and BTS is the primary duo or group in historical past to have two songs debut on the high of the chart.

“Life Goes On” garnered 14.9 million U.S. streams and 150,000 gross sales within the week ending November 26, in response to Nielsen Music/MRC Information. It additionally drew 410,000 radio airplay viewers impressions within the week ending November 29.

“Life Goes On” additionally tops the Digital Track Gross sales chart and takes No. 14 on the Streaming Songs chart.

In the meantime, “Dynamite” rises on the Hot 100 this week to take No. 3, after scoring No. 14 final week.

It was beforehand additionally introduced that BTS’s new album “BE” has grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Billboard’s charts will replace for this week on its web site on December 1.

Congratulations to BTS!

