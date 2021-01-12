BTS’s “Lights” Becomes Their 30th Full Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS’s music video for his or her Japanese single “Lights” has reached 100 million views!

On January 11 at roughly 1:45 p.m. KST, the “Lights” music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was launched July 3, 2019 at midday KST, that means it took one yr, six months, and eight days to attain the milestone.

The “Lights” music video is BTS’s 30th full group music video to achieve 100 million views after “Dope,” “Fireplace,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not Right now,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Struggle of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” “Keep Gold,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite” b-side model, and “Make It Proper.”

Congratulations, BTS! Watch the music video right here: