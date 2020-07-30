BTS’s “Lights” Is 1st Original Japanese Song By Korean Artist To Go Silver; BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” Earns Them 1st RIAJ Certification

BTS’s “Lights” and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” at the moment are formally licensed hits in Japan!

Earlier this 12 months, the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) carried out a brand new certification system for on-line streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification methods for bodily album shipments and digital obtain gross sales. In accordance with the brand new system, songs are licensed silver as soon as they attain 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

Within the RIAJ’s newest batch of certifications, each BTS’s Japanese track “Lights” and BLACKPINK’s hit “Kill This Love” (each of which have been launched in 2019) acquired official silver certifications after surpassing 30 million streams every.

BTS’s “Lights” is the group’s fourth track to obtain a silver certification for streaming, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Faux Love.” Along with BTS presently being the one Korean male artist ever to obtain a RIAJ streaming certification, “Lights” is now the primary unique Japanese track by a Korean artist to attain the feat.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” marks the group’s very first RIAJ certification.

Congratulations to each BTS and BLACKPINK!

