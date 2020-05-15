BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” Becomes 1st Album By Korean Artist To Go Gold In The UK

BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” has now acquired gold certification in the UK!

On Might 15, it was introduced that BTS’s 2018 album “Love Your self: Reply” has achieved gold BRIT certification. The album turned BTS’s first to go silver in the UK in Might 2019.

BRIT Licensed awards are administered by the British Phonographic Business, the commerce affiliation of the UK’s recorded music trade. A gold award is given to albums which have reached 100,000 models in gross sales.

Three extra of BTS’s albums have additionally reached silver certification (for 60,000 models) in the UK up to now: “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Love Your self: Tear,” and “Map of the Soul: 7.” Their single “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey has additionally gone silver.

Congratulations to BTS!