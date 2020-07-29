BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” Becomes Their 2nd Album To Spend 100 Weeks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

BTS has made historical past once more!

Billboard has now launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in August 1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” stays at No. 1, now in its 22nd week on the chart.

In No. 2 is their compilation album “Love Your self: Reply,” which got here out in August 2018 and options the title monitor “IDOL.” It has now spent a whopping 100 weeks on the chart!

Earlier this month, BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” grew to become the primary Korean album to spend 100 weeks on the World Albums chart, and “Love Your self: Reply” is now BTS’s second to attain the feat.

No. three on the World Albums chart this week is NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” (20 weeks on the chart) adopted by BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” in No. 4 (two weeks) and “Map of the Soul: Persona” in No. 5 (67 weeks).

Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Stay”) takes No. 6 (six weeks), whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 7 (38 weeks). BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 8 (102 weeks), and “BTS WORLD” is No. 11 (49 weeks)

SuperM’s “SuperM: The first Mini Album” is No. 12 (40 weeks), BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” is No. 13 (88 weeks), and BTS’s “You By no means Stroll Alone” is No. 15 (76 weeks). All collectively, BTS has eight albums on the chart this week.

Congratulations to everybody!